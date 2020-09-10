Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s coronavirus test on Wednesday came negative for the second time. He has since returned to the team hotel. Immediately after recovering from the epidemic, he embarked on a campaign. He has also shared his picture on social media. Chahar and another cricketer were found positive in the Corona virus investigation after arriving in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

He wrote – Life is about the hunger to struggle and improve. Six-packs of Deepak Chahar appearing shirtless in the picture are clearly visible. Perhaps he would be willing to reply to his critics and send messages to those who want it.

It is noteworthy that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO KS Vishwanathan had said, “Deepak Chahar has two Corona Test negatives and has returned to the team bubble. He will now have a cardio test under the BCCI protocol which will explain his recovery.

Let me tell you that Chahar was quarantined in another hotel for 14 days. 12 members of the team staff, including him, were found to be epidemic positive. After this the quarantine time of the entire team was extended and their practice started late.