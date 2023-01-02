Yiyangborn in 1994, moved to Italy at the age of twenty and is a great admirer of Kon Satoshias well as passionate about food. You collaborate with various magazines and publishing houses including ChunFengWenYi and Holding Limited. Already known for Easy Breezywith his latest work entitled Deep Vacation brings back some characters from his comic last year by presenting us with a story of independence and freedom.

Let’s immediately see the plot of this comic released last October 14th thanks to BAO Publishingwho put it in his gold necklace of the contemporary Chinese comics: school is out and the summer holidays are about to arrive. A class of students goes on a school trip which includes a school-work alternation project in a fishing village; during their stay at the “holiday” place, the boys will meet a disturbing character and will try to find out what mysteries lie behind his figure, they will find themselves grappling with their first love, as well as with clashes and confrontations typical of every friendship and coexistence.

Original title: Deep Vacation

Italian title: Deep Vacation

Italian release: October 14, 2022

Number of volumes: single volume

Publishing house: BAO Publishing

Gender: thriller, mystery, young adult

Drawings: Yiyang

History: Yiyang

Format: 21.2 x 15.2

Number of pages: 200 We reviewed Deep Vacation through a press volume provided by BAO Publishing.

Blessed youth

The protagonists of this adventure will already be known to you if you have had the pleasure of reading the author’s previous work, that is Easy Breezy. In case you are instead at your first approach with Yang’s ingenuity products, Li Yu and Yang Kuaikuai they will become your new best friends. Two schoolmates with opposite characters (one lazy and exuberant, the other studious, passionate about mathematics, who prefers to stay on the sidelines), but who basically can’t give up spending their time together, sharing moments of growth, training and evolution.

Among the secondary characters stands out Shi Chengshi (nicknamed Miss Hundred) girl with whom Li Yu is madly in love, but by whose attitudes he will be disappointed. During the story, other schoolmates, teachers and villagers appear, but they are not explored much and play a rather marginal role. The only other figure on which attention is focused is a mysterious man who looks like a sea monster inhabiting a cave on the seabed, who will trigger a high dose of curiosity in the boys, bringing an old man back to the surface “cold case“.

In general we can say that, reading this comic, we do not see such a thorough characterization of the characters: the protagonists are outlined just in their essential characteristics, while those who play a secondary role are even less described and presented and act as a simple “surrounding”.

A coming of age story

As mentioned above, the central theme of the comic is growth, combined with the strong change that is part of it. In fact, the protagonists, with their enormous desire for independence, their light-heartedness, but also their dramas, find themselves having to face problems such as first love, the physical and/or psychological transformations typical of those who are in the typical limbo stage of adolescence. So these are the topics covered, but not the only ones: often in a veiled way social issues such as prostitution, poverty, marginalization are also addressed and there is also talk of violence and death. The one described by Yi Yang is a cross-section of Chinese reality, painted in a raw and immediate way.

From a technical point of view we can appreciate original designs, with a decisive and often simplified stroke, but with a remarkable visual impact: thin strokes alternate with thicker and more marked lines, creating an incredible realistic effect. Warm colors alternate with cold onesdepending on the emotions that the tables intend to convey and arouse.

As far as the quality-price ratio is concerned, we can say without a doubt that we are dealing with a editorially excellent product, as it is made with incredibly thick paper and in a full-bodied and compact format. Even the cover is able to attract the public from the very first glance, presenting at its center the protagonists and an almost exotic surrounding setting, with the title at the top in full view, in a fluorescent yellow. All features that justify the price of € 21.00, except that, unfortunately, the story suffers a sort of setback at the end, without fully developing a real conclusion, especially due to the mystery side. therefore leaving the reader a little perplexed precisely on the most beautiful.

Who do we recommend Deep Vacation to?

If you always feel like summer, if you love holidays and stories full of mysteries to reveal, Deep Vacation is the comic that’s right for you: halfway between a coming-of-age story and an adventure story with horror traits, what you’ll find in your hands will be a book to read in one breath, in order to spend a few carefree hours , following the various ups and downs of the characters and empathizing with them.

Topics treated spontaneously

Original stretch Underdeveloped plot

Absence of a real conclusion