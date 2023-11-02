A reduction equal to 1% of Deep sleep per year for people over age 60 translates to a 27% increased risk of dementia, according to a study that suggests improving or maintaining deep sleep, also known as sleep slow wavesin the elderly years they could ward off dementia.

There research was published on JAMA Neurology.

Deep sleep: here are the benefits

The study, conducted by associate professor Matthew Pasefrom the Monash School of Psychological Sciences he was born in Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health in Melbourne, Australia, and published today in JAMA Neurology, looked at 346 participants, aged 60 and over, enrolled in the Framingham Heart Study who completed two nocturnal sleep studies from 1995 to 1998 and 2001 to 2003, with an average of five years between the two studies.

These participants were then closely followed for dementia from the time of the second sleep study until 2018. The researchers found, on average, that the amount of deep sleep decreased between the two studies, indicating a loss of slow-wave sleep. with aging. Over the next 17 years of follow up 52 cases of dementia occurred.

Even adjusting for age, sex, group, genetic factors, smoking habits, use of sleeping medications, use of antidepressants, and use of anxiolytics, each percentage decrease in deep sleep each year was associated with a 27% increase in dementia risk.

“Slow-wave sleep, or deep sleep, supports brain aging in many ways, and we know that sleep increases the clearance of metabolic waste from the brain, also facilitating the clearance of proteins that clump in the brain.Alzheimer’s“said Associate Professor Pase.

“However, until now we were unsure of the role of slow-wave sleep in the development of dementia. Our results suggest that the loss of slow wave sleep may be a modifiable risk factor for dementia.”

Associate Professor Pase stated that the Framingham Heart Study is a unique community-based cohort with repeated overnight polysomnographic (PSG) sleep studies and uninterrupted surveillance for incident dementia.

“We used them to examine how slow-wave sleep changes withaging and whether changes in proportion of slow-wave sleep were associated with risk of dementia in later life up to 17 years later,” he said.

“We also looked at whether the risk genetic for Alzheimer’s disease or brain volumes indicative of early neurodegeneration were associated with reduced slow-wave sleep. We found that a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, but not the brain volume, was associated with an accelerated decline in slow-wave sleep.”

Spend less time in REM sleep (rapid eye movement) and taking longer to enter REM sleep are separately associated with a higher risk of developing dementia.

These results were published in the journal Neurologythe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology,” and were presented in July at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference in London.

It is common for people with dementia to experience sleep disturbances. However, it is unclear whether i sleep disturbances are a consequence of dementia or whether sleep disturbances are associated with risk of dementia in the future.

Using data from the Framingham Heart Study (FHS), researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) studied 321 participants over the age of 60 who underwent an overnight sleep study between 1995 and 1998. They were then followed for an average of 12 years. to determine your risk of developing dementia. After follow-up, the researchers found that each percentage reduction in REM sleep was associated with a 9 percent increase in the risk of dementia from all causes and an 8 percent increase in the risk of dementia from Alzheimer’s disease.

Different sleep stages may affect key features of Alzheimer’s disease differently. Our findings implicate REM sleep mechanisms as predictors of dementia,” explained Matthew Pase, Ph.D. PhDmember of the BUSM neurology department and researcher at FHS who presented the findings.

Earlier this year, Pase and his colleagues discovered that the people who consistently slept more than nine hours each night had double the risk of developing dementia in 10 years compared to participants who slept nine hours or less. Those findings were reported in the journal Neurology.

The researchers say future research will be needed to determine whether REM sleep helps protect the brain from dementia or is sensitive to the early brain changes that accompany dementia.