New findings from a team of sleep scientists at the University of California, Berkeley have pinpointed a potential mechanism in humans that explains how and why brainwaves from deep sleep during the night can regulate the body’s sensitivity to sleep. insulin, which in turn improves blood pressure control glycemia the next day.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Doctorto the.

Deep Sleep Brain Waves and Blood Sugar: What’s the Connection?

“These synchronized brain waves act like a finger clicking the first domino to start an associated chain reaction from the brain, down to the heart, and then out to alter the body’s regulation of blood sugar,” said Matthew Walker, UC Berkeley professor. of neuroscience and psychology and senior author of the new study. “In particular, the combination of two brain waves, called sleep spindles and slow waves, predicts an increase in the body’s sensitivity to the hormone called insulin, which consequently and beneficially lowers blood glucose levels.”

The researchers say this is an exciting advance because sleep is a modifiable lifestyle factor that could now be used as part of a pain-free, therapeutic adjunctive treatment for those with high blood sugar or type 2 diabetes. The scientists also noted an additional benefit beyond the potential new mechanistic path. “In addition to revealing a new mechanism, our results also show that these deep sleep brainwaves could be used as a sensitive marker of someone’s blood sugar levels the next day, more so than traditional sleep metrics,” said Vyoma D. Shah, a researcher. at Walker’s Center for Human Sleep Science and co-author of the study. “Adding to the therapeutic relevance of this new finding, the findings also suggest a new noninvasive tool, deep sleep brainwaves, for mapping and predicting someone’s blood sugar control.”

For years, researchers have studied how pairing sleep spindles with non-rapid eye movements and deep, slow brainwaves corresponded to an entirely different function: that of learning and memory. See also Dance from an intercultural perspective In fact, the same team of UC Berkeley researchers previously found that deep sleep brainwaves improved the ability of the hippocampus, the part of the brain associated with learning, to retain information. But this new research builds on a 2021 rodent study and reveals a new and previously unrecognized role for these combined brain waves in humans when it comes to the critical bodily function of managing blood sugar.

The UC Berkeley researchers first looked at sleep data in a group of 600 individuals. They found that this particular paired set of deep sleep brainwaves predicted next-day glucose control, even after controlling for other factors such as age, gender, and sleep duration and quality.

“This particular brainwave pairing in deep sleep was more predictive of glucose than an individual’s sleep duration or sleep efficiency,” said Raphael Vallat, postdoctoral fellow at UC Berkeley and co-author of the study. “This indicates that there is something extraordinarily special about the electrophysiological quality and coordinated ballet of these brain oscillations during deep sleep.”

Next, the team then set out to explore the downward path that might explain the connection between these deep sleep brain waves sending a signal in the body, ultimately predicting blood sugar regulation.

The team’s findings reveal a number of steps that could help explain how and why these deep sleep brain waves are related to superior blood sugar control. First, they found that the stronger and more frequent coupling of deep sleep brainwaves predicted a shift in the state of the body’s nervous system into the calmer, calmer branch, called the parasympathetic nervous system. The researchers measured that change in the body and transition to this low-stress state using heart rate variability as a proxy. Next, the team turned their attention to the final stage of blood sugar balancing.

The researchers also found that this shift from deep sleep to the calming branch of the nervous system further predicted the body’s increased sensitivity to the glucose-regulating hormone called insulin, which instructs cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream, preventing a deleterious spike. of sugar in the blood. See also Narco will be around forever and ever, amen: Edil morenista

This is especially important for people trying to walk away from high blood sugar and type 2 diabetes.

“In the electrical statics of nocturnal sleep, there is a series of connected associations such that deep sleep brainwaves telegraph a recalibration and calming of your nervous system the following day,” Walker said. “This wonderful associated soothing effect on your nervous system is then associated with a reboot of your body’s sensitivity to insulin, resulting in more effective blood sugar control the next day.”

The researchers later replicated the same effects by looking at a separate group of 1,900 participants.

“Once we replicated the results in a different cohort, I think we actually started to feel more confident in the results ourselves,” Walker said. “But I’ll wait for others to reply before I really start believing it, such is my British skepticism.”

The scientists said the research is particularly exciting given the potential clinical significance years later. Diabetes treatments already on the market can sometimes be difficult for patients to comply with. The same goes for recommended lifestyle changes, including different eating habits and regular exercise.

Sleep, however, is a largely painless experience for most people.

And while sleep won’t be the only magic bullet, the prospect of new technologies that can safely alter brain waves during deep sleep that this new research has uncovered may help people cope better. there glycemia . This, the research team said, is cause for hope. Children with autism have more significant sleep difficulties caused by shallower brain waves than typically developing children, according to researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). The study was reported on Sleep the leading industry magazine.

“For the first time, we found that children with more severe sleep problems showed brain activity that indicated more shallow and superficial sleep,” says BGU’s Ilan Dinstein, head of Israel’s National Autism Research Center and member of the department of the BGU. of Psychology. See also ADHD makes it harder to control nutrition

“We also found a clear relationship between the severity of parent-reported sleep disturbances and reduced sleep depth. It appears that children with autism, and especially those whose parents have reported severe sleep problems, don’t get tired enough during the day, don’t develop enough pressure to sleep, and don’t sleep as deeply.”

Previous studies have shown that 40% to 80% of children on the autism spectrum have some form of sleep disorder – trouble falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night and getting up early – which creates serious challenges for children and their families. Determining the causes that create these sleep disturbances is a fundamental first step in discovering how to mitigate them.

The research team, led by Prof. Dinstein, examined the brain activity of 29 children with autism and 23 children without. Their brain activity was recorded as they slept through a full night in the sleep laboratory at Soroka University Medical Center, run by Prof. Ariel Tarasiuk.

Normal sleep begins with periods of deep sleep characterized by slow, high-amplitude brain waves. However, recordings have revealed that the brain waves of children with autism are, on average, 25% weaker (shallower) than those of typically developing children, indicating that they have difficulty entering deep sleep, the appearance more critical to achieving restful and rejuvenating sleep. sleep experience.

Now that the team has identified the potential physiology behind these sleep difficulties, the BGU researchers are planning follow-up studies to determine how to generate deeper sleep and bigger brainwaves. This could include increased daytime physical activity, behavioral therapies and pharmacological alternatives, such as medical cannabis.

In Italy, based on ISTAT data: “NIn 2020, the prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be 5.9%, which corresponds to over 3.5 million people, with a slowly increasing trend in recent years. The prevalence increases with age, reaching 21% among people over 75″.