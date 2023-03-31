On the occasion of the closure of his spring salesthere is a new free game on GOG. Is called Deep Sky Derelicts and is a deck builder set in a dystopian future where humans have ended up scattered across the universe and their society has been divided into two classes. The first, that of the rich, can live on habitable planets. The second is made up instead of poor people who live on alien spaceships and space stations adrift. The aim of the player is to join the first group and find his comfortable place in the universe.

For redeem it you just have to go on GOG homepage, scroll and press the green button of the banner with the offer. Do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the home page. Of course, to have Deep Sky Derelicts you must have a GOG account without limitations, i.e. without bans, blocks or anything else.

Since you are there, you can also take a look at the spring sales, where you will surely find something that is right for you among the many discounted titles present. You have until April 3, 2023 to find offers to your liking.