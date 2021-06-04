The beginning of E3 2021 is approaching and, with it, the expectations about what expected games will be seen at the most important fair in the sector. However, far from generating illusions that they will not be able to satisfy, some companies prefer to be realistic with their fans and make things clear from the beginning. That is precisely what he has done Deep silver in a recent tweet. And is that now Deep Silver clarifies which of its franchises will not be at E3 2021 nor in any other event of the Summer Game Fest which starts on June 10 and will run until July.

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share. – Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

How could it be otherwise, the fans have shown themselves comprehensive and they have let the Californian company know that they must take the time they need to carry out their future projects. Rumors recently surfaced about an expected Saints Row 5, but it seems that for the moment we will have to wait to find out how much is certain that it is in development. Koch Media’s announcement will take place next Friday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), so we will be attentive to find out what it is now that we know what it will not be.