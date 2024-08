Many things remind us of the early days of the Internet. The technical hurdles, the endless collection of venture capital, the pessimists who didn’t believe in it anyway, and above all the completely exaggerated expectation that world peace would soon come if only everyone could finally communicate with each other. Even today, we learn with astonishment, 99 percent of all information is transmitted via global cable networks laid undersea around the continents, 500 fiber optic cables with a length of 1.4 million kilometers. Communication is now incredibly fast and much cheaper than it was back then, when a telegram cost a month’s salary.