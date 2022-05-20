Searching for answers to doubts about our existence, knowing where we come from, what we are, where we are going, since the time of Tutmosis III, in Egypt, the schools of the mysteries were formed, seeking the light of knowledge.

These schools were laying foundations, forming great philosophers and sages, who drew from that source, including Thales of Miletus, Solon, Pythagoras, Plato, Herodotus and many more. They had to travel great distances, and suffer terrible adversities, to gain access to these schools, and then stay long in them so that the profound knowledge would be entrusted to them. From there came the flourishing of the great Greek culture, and from there had their origin various schools and fraternities that still exist around the world. Later, some settled for finding an explanation for simple concepts and not complicating their lives, others took refuge in the comfort of being part of a community, some remained in blind belief, with faith in immovable dogmas, but others have preferred always doubt, go deeper, never take the truth for granted, but continue investigating and studying.

Thus we find that in all religions and philosophies there are schools that go beyond them. Thus, within Hinduism Jainism was born, within Judaism the Essenes existed, within Buddhism there is Zen, in Islam Sufism persists, and within Christianity we can mention several, among them the Discalced Carmelites and the quietist current. Even among the Lamas of Tibet there are those who go to the deepest, such as the Yellow Church.