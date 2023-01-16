Ghost Ship Games has released today, January 16, 2023, a new update for Deep Rock Galacticknown as update 1.27 or 1,000,027 in the case of the PlayStation 5 version.

This Deep Rock Galactic patch introduces a correction for Gunner’s shield-throwing abilities and some O2-replenishment issues when on more than one oxygen source at a time. Additionally, the Year 4 Anniversary hat has been restored to the game.

Added to all this is a fix to some tunnel exits that gave the impression that the area was poorly connected. Cave leeches should also now be easier to hear and locate, as their volume and position have been changed.

For those unfamiliar with the game, let’s remember that Deep Rock Galactic is one cooperative shooter up to four players in which you must face waves of enemies as space dwarfs in destructible environments. There are four different classes, suitable for various assignments, with the aforementioned Gunner fulfilling the role of Gunner.

Deep Rock Galactic is available at PCs, PlayStations and Xboxes. The game was also included as part of PS Plus (aka what is now known as PS Plus Essential).

Finally, we leave you with our review of Deep Rock Galactic.