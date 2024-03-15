Ghost Ship Publishing and development studio Funday Games have announced that the automatic dwarf shooter Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has sold more than 1 million copies, despite still being in early access. Additionally, the first major update is on the way, adding a new biome: Salt Pits which will allow players to reach depths never explored before.

An important result

An image of the new biome

It's about the fourth biome of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and are characterized by the possibility of raining stalactites on enemies to happily skewer them. Furthermore, miners can now hunt for Huuli Hoarders, slimy and slippery parasites full of excellent minerals, and Q'ronar Younglings, very dangerous insects that are also decidedly slimy.

The excellent sales result was achieved one month after launch. Naturally it has given impetus to developers and publisher to carefully plan the next contents, until the arrival of version 1.0, which certainly will not end support, in case the success continues.

Among the changes we can expect in the future include more biomes, new overclocks and artifacts, the addition of biome modifiers, new missions, new cosmetic items and more.

For the rest, we remind you that Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a particularly well-made clone of Vampire Survivors, available only for PC.