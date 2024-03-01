Ghost Ship Games has announced the Season 5 Of Deep Rock Galacticwhich will bring with it different novelty for the cooperative first-person shooter with a fantasy/sci-fi setting.

The game has reached its sixth anniversary and continues to count on a decidedly active community of players and the success of the formula has also been confirmed by the excellent response to the new Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

Despite the time that has passed, the development team continues to support the game, even with Season 5 on the way. As reported in the developers' video diary on the matter, there are numerous new elements that characterize the season in question.

This is a season that is themed as a prelude to Rogue Core and will bring a new type of research-based mission, new enemies and a classic-style Performance Pass, as well as various improvements for the main weapons.