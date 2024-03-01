Ghost Ship Games has announced the Season 5 Of Deep Rock Galacticwhich will bring with it different novelty for the cooperative first-person shooter with a fantasy/sci-fi setting.
The game has reached its sixth anniversary and continues to count on a decidedly active community of players and the success of the formula has also been confirmed by the excellent response to the new Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Despite the time that has passed, the development team continues to support the game, even with Season 5 on the way. As reported in the developers' video diary on the matter, there are numerous new elements that characterize the season in question.
This is a season that is themed as a prelude to Rogue Core and will bring a new type of research-based mission, new enemies and a classic-style Performance Pass, as well as various improvements for the main weapons.
Lots of news for the sixth anniversary
Season 5 will also bring a series of optimizationsan advanced filtering system for cosmetic items and some new dance moves for characters to emphasize their particular style.
A new mechanic will also be introduced that allows players to activate the previous seasons and be able to play them afterwards, thus relaunching Rival Incursion, Rival Escalation, Plaguefall and Critical Corruption for everyone.
Among other new features, there is a Double Performance Pass Bonus for taking part in the sixth anniversary celebrations, and new cosmetic items and weapons will be made available during the anniversary celebrations.
