Soren Lundgaard, CEO of the Ghost Ship Games team, reported that the launch on PlayStation Plus it was crucial to allow a Deep Rock Galactic Of achieve success in the mainstream marketalso in terms of global visibility for the intellectual property in question.

Even Ghost Ship Games therefore seems to be joining the group of teams and developers who said they were extremely satisfied with the performance achieved by their games thanks to the release through subscription services. In this case we are talking about Deep Rock Galactic, a particular sci-fi shooter with fantasy elements and a cooperative structure, which has achieved unexpected notoriety from the developers thanks to PlayStation Plus.

This is what emerged from Lundgaard’s speech during a recent meeting with the shareholders of Embracer Group, the company that acquired the team. “We’ve broken all of ours records in terms of amount of players and revenues“said Lundgaard on Deep Rock Galactic Season 1, “It surpassed our 1.0 release and paved the way for where we are right now with Deep Rock.”

Again, the fact that it launched on day one on PlayStation Plus has allowed a large number of players to be able to access a game that otherwise may have had a difficult time emerging, given the modest scale of production. Once that spread was achieved, developers also started to see a good revenue stream from DLC and cosmetic items for a fee.

Lundgaard explained that shortly after its launch on PS Plus Deep Rock Galactic was downloaded by 10 million players and many of these also made purchases. In 2022, Ghost Ship Games reported that the average amount of players was 113,700, significantly higher than 2021’s 75,000. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass at the same time. Last June it had sold more than four million copies.