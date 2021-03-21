Juana Repetto (32) he usually shares with his Instagram followers a good part of his emotions, fears and opinions; and in the last hours he did it again in a extensive post in which he spoke of his second pregnancy, the first with her husband, Sebastian Graviotto (33).

Within days of moving into a new home with Toribio (4), her first child, the result of an artificial insemination with donor sperm, and her husband, the actress published on the networks two images of her huge belly and gave details of the arrival of Belisarius, who will be born at the end of June.

“This pregnancy was much more difficult for me, yes. I hold on after several years of looking and feeling very good about my image, which made it much more difficult for me to accept the changes in my body. Changes that I embrace today, luckily! But they generated moments of anger and anguish with me for not ‘being able’, “he began saying.

One of the images with which Juana Repetto accompanied her reflection 2.0. Photo: Instagram

Then, the daughter of Reina Reech (63) and Nicolás Repetto (64) explained that she wanted to take advantage of Torillo’s “last months as an only child”, as she calls her first-born “to fully enjoy it” and probably demanded more . “Which it generated exhaustion, less patience and that with a child does not lead to a successful conclusion, even less with a mini earthquake like mine, “he said in this regard.

And followed: “In a pandemic, I couldn’t find a space to go and spend some time on my belly, to the preparation for this birth, where to find a tribe, which in my previous pregnancy was everything … women in the same situation as one, living things that maybe even another woman who has gone through at another time can empathize with them. A space also for me, of solitude and reflection “.

About the recent move he said there are still “a lot of issues to solve“although he highlighted the now existence of a” new garden “so that Toro can play outdoors and surrounded by nature.

Juana Repetto is 32 years old, she is the mother of Toribio (4) and awaits Belisario’s arrival in June. Photo: Instagram

In addition, Juana analyzed the transition of this pregnancy accompanied by her partner. “A husband, something new for me. Someone with whom to share decisions, with whom to get along, with whom to agree. Which is not easy for me generally and even less with the hormonal level that I handle. Thinking about sharing my baby, yes, I swear to you, in the unconscious it weighs on me, and well, couple situations in the midst of all these changes that you can imagine … Trying to find a way around the family ensemble, not easy, “he summed up.

“And I am here, as always and once again, for all those who feel for what they see through social networks that there are some ‘rosy’ lives and that pregnancies, marriages, moves and others are always with full joy, happiness and without any problem and it frustrates them and makes them think about ‘why not me?’, I tell them that I do not believe that this ‘reality’ exists, at least it is not my case“he kept saying.

Towards the end of her post, the actress said that, however, “For days” he has felt “a certain peace” and related an episode that lived in the last time and invaded her with “a happiness that she hadn’t felt for a long time”.

A fragment of the deep reflection of Juana Repetto. Instagram Capture

“The other day the three of us were sitting at the table, eating, I could see coming closer all that I wanted and dreamed of. The little house with a garden for my children is almost ready, Belisario and Toro healthy, Happy bull adapted to his garden, a companion (for Sebastián) leaving everything to have our nest cute, ready, accompanying anxieties and waiting for the arrival of calm again …“, he counted.

“Today, being able to see that what I dreamed of so much is approaching, but knowing that not everything is what it seems, that ideals do not exist and that always even in the best moments, most awaited and longed for … there are storms!“, he analyzed.

The actress also said that he is allowing himself “not to be jumping with happiness even though everyone thinks he should be doing it because ‘all nice things are happening to him.’

Sebastián Graviotto and Juana Repetto at their wedding. Photo: Archive

“Yes, it is beautiful and I am grateful, but also exhausted, stressed, spent, collapsed, scared, frustrated, without patience, with guilt, etc … and I am going to allow it because if I don’t, I still have a greater weight and something else for which I cannot begin to enjoy all this that is coming, “he concluded.