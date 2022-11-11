An unfortunate news that surrounds Argentine soccer with pain has arrived in the last hours, with the death of the youth Samuel Rebollobarely 20 years old, who decided to make the tragic decision to take his own life after Aldosivi from Mar del Plata set him free.
“From the Athletic Club Aldosivi we deeply regret the death of player Samuel Rebollo, who was part of the institution during the last year. Leaders, coaches, colleagues and friends bid him farewell remembering an excellent person, who he was always committed to the club, and sending condolences to all his family and loved ones. This Thursday the activities are suspended on the property due to mourning ”, was the statement published by the Mar del Plata entity, which sheltered the footballer in the Fourth Division during this 2022, before informing him that they would not take him into account for the future.
Born in Salta, the young soccer player had started his sports career in the North of the country: North Central, Atletico Tucuman, Lanus Y Platensebefore arriving at Tiburón, where he played in Reserve and came to play 14 commitments with the Fourth Division.
“You left a pain that will never heal, my bold. I only ask God and Our Lady to give me the strength to continue in this nightmare. I am going to look for you, son, for your eternal rest, ”wrote his father, José, on his Facebook account.
This is not the first time that a case of this type has occurred in Aldosivi: in 2019 Leandro Latorreanother young promise of the Mar del Plata club, committed suicide at age 18after being released.
From the institution they warned that within their staff there is a department with psychological support for all the youth of the inferiors and that “Rebollo had never manifested any type of conduct”.
#Deep #pain #Argentine #football #youth #Aldosivi #life #released
