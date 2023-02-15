The next week is going to be important for PlayStationsince it is going to be officially launched the PSVR2 virtual reality device that promises to be very ambitious because it will work together with the PS5. And to celebrate that it is almost available in stores, the very sony has released a very interesting video about it.

In this you can see Takamasa Araki, who is part of the mechanical design team, and explains how the viewer was built, the main part inside the package that also includes the corresponding controls. And not everything remains in explanations, since he disassembles the device to see what kind of materials it is made of.

Here the video:

This is the description they give us about said video:

In this video, Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team explains how he and his team achieved a well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, an improved cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for incredible graphical fidelity, and an ergonomic headband designed to maximize headroom. comfort.

Remember that the PSVR2 arrives in stores February 22. And it is only compatible with PS5.

Via: sony

Editor’s note: These types of videos are usually interesting, even if one does not know much about components and somewhat more technical issues. I’m not going to buy this package, but I’d definitely like to take a look at it just to see if it would be worth the money.