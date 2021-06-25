SQUARE ENIX announced DEEP INSANITY, a new cross-media project consisting of a smartphone game, a manga and an anime.

Let’s start from the animated series DEEP INSANITY: The Lost Child which will start next October. Produced by Silver Link, the anime staff is made up of creators Makoto Fukami, Norimitsu Kaihou is Etorouji Shiono, by the director Shin Oonuma, by the screenwriter Kento Shimoyama, by the character designer Kazuyuki Yamayoshi, by the music director Fumiyuki Gou and from Mirai Kodai Gakudan, a group that will take care of the realization of the music.

DEEP INSANITY: Asylum instead it will be a free-to-play title with in-app purchases for PC and iOS and Android devices. The game will be released in Japan during the month of September and pre-registrations are already available on Google Play. The combat system will be command-based, and there will be features such as automatic battles and the ability to increase the speed of the game. The main song will be “Madoromi”Written and composed by Taketeru Sunamori, while the voices will be those of Kanata Amane is Towa Tokoyami.

Finally the manga DEEP INSANITY: Nirvana serialization will begin today within the magazine Monthly Big Gangan. The software house announced that next September 25 will release the stand-alone version of the first two volumes in Japan. The three titles will talk about a dystopian future, here is a brief synopsis of the project:

In the not too distant future the disease causing a sleep from which one does not wake is known as Randolph Syndrome it has spread all over the world. The cause of this disease appears to be linked to a mysterious underworld that appeared in Antarctica. Inside, organisms other than those of the surface have been discovered, as well as resources never before seen on Earth. To put an end to Randolph Syndrome, and to earn fame and money thanks to the resources and genetic makeup of underground organisms, humans will put their lives to the test by exploring this mysterious underworld.

We leave you now with a series of trailers dedicated to the three works that make up the new cross-media project SQUARE ENIX. Good vision.

DEEP INSANITY: The Lost Child – Trailer

DEEP INSANITY: Asylum – Trailer

DEEP INSANITY: Nirvana – Trailer

