Picture: Manufacturer

deep in the sea

We are nearing the end of a year in which the desire arose to dive deeper more often. Just in time, the news arrives that the Dutch company U-Boat Worx, which specializes in luxury submersibles, has made technical progress. His Super Sub model for three people – base price five million euros – has been revised so that it will now reach 10 knots (a good 18 km/h) with its 60 kW drive, “7 knots more than the average submersible”. It is “the most streamlined submersible the world has ever seen”. She hasn’t seen it yet, but the first copy is to be handed over to its owner in the spring. It is only to be feared that he will disappear quickly. Up to 300 meters deep. (ll.)