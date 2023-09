How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cubans push a car without fuel to fill up at a gas station in the country’s capital, Havana | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban dictatorship announced this Wednesday (27) that it will promote fuel and electricity rationing. Due to the economic crisis on the island, the country has faced difficulties in importing fuel, and blackouts in the electricity grid have been frequent due to the deterioration of infrastructure and lack of investment.

According to information from the EFE Agency, the Deputy Prime Minister of Government and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, reported in a television address that measures will be taken for the “more rational” use of fuels in the next two weeks. “Life is difficult, but the only way out is revolution and socialism,” said Gil.

According to the minister, distribution will be prioritized for sectors such as agriculture, health and tourism. Public transport, on the other hand, will be affected by fuel supply limitations and non-emergency activities will be reduced or postponed.

As for electricity, blackouts, which simultaneously affected up to 27% of the country in recent weeks, could become “daily”, according to Gil.

Cuba is experiencing the worst economic crisis since the end of the Soviet Union, with a lack of medicine, food and other basic items, and in July annual inflation reached 41.77%.