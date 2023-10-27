There was widespread controversy over a video broadcast by a famous Arab star on social networking platforms, as many insisted that he was not the speaker, but rather a virtual copy of him created by artificial intelligence, according to what is known as “deep fake” technology. It seems terrifying by all standards, when we imagine that someone can make an almost identical copy of us, and pronounce it whatever he wants! The danger is not limited to that, but it has become possible – thanks to these technologies – to create obscene scenes or obscene pictures of celebrities, or even ordinary people, and threaten and blackmail them.

In light of viewers’ obsession with these clips, it is difficult for them to believe, or they often have no desire to believe, the victim of this fakery, when he defends himself and denies his involvement in these videos or photos.

In this context, it is important to review the guide to deep fakes issued by the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, as it addresses important aspects related to this technology, and explains that “deep fakes” are usually exploited for abusive purposes, such as harming the reputation of individuals and countries and manipulating public opinion, with the intention of influencing A political event, or obstructing the work of the government, or undermining confidence by using a false reality that could occur, or even creating fabricated evidence to influence judicial rulings.

Unfortunately, this technology turned the lives of some people into hell, and they were vulnerable to cyberbullying, such as the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who had one of her speeches manipulated to appear confused and stuttering, which greatly offended her and turned her into a subject of ridicule and ridicule.

The matter is not limited to celebrities only, as this technology has been used in major fraud operations, hacking into banking institutions, and of course deceiving individuals who do not have sufficient knowledge to discover the real from the fake, especially if the counterfeiting is at the current level of depth and mastery. What is disturbing is that these techniques were initially limited to professional “hackers” and artificial intelligence programmers, but they have become more advanced and widespread, and applications and tools are now available that require less data and skill, and produce more accurate and dangerous counterfeiting operations.

The UAE provides a solid and strong legislative umbrella that protects members of society, through clear texts that criminalize electronic bullying, impersonation of others, electronic fraud, and other crimes related to deep fakes, but it is imperative for us to be sufficiently aware, and not to be deceived by everything we see on the Internet, Verify personally with our interlocutor before engaging in disclosing data, secrets, or transferring money.

Arbitrator and legal advisor