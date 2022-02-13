More deep dungeons are coming to Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida stopped short of detailing what they’ll contain and when, exactly, we’ll be able to play them, although he did confirm the roguelike adventures will arrive sometime with the 6.0 series of patch updates, the first of which we’re expecting in the next month or two.

Confirmation came via Yoshida himself at the recent FFXIV Fan Festival in Korea over the weekend, who said he’d heard so “many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons”, the team was bringing back a series.

Streamer Aitaikimochi shared the news on Twitter:

Yoshi-P said during the Korean FFXIV FanFes that they heard many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons, and he said they will bring back a new deep dungeon series starting in the 6.X patches. #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/WKyHuWFrqS — ??????Audrey? (@aitaikimochi) February 12, 2022

Final Fantasy 14 is now the most profitable game in Square Enix’s RPG series. Yoshida revealed the milestone at an Endwalker expansion preview event at the end of last year, confirming that the MMO has now surpassed 24 million players.

As Ed reported at the time, this comes 11 years after the game was originally released and critically panned in its initial state. In a chart shared with the press, the game had four million registered users in 2015, then hit 10 million at the release of the third expansion, Stormblood, in 2017. Since then, the numbers have doubled.