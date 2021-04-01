In a harsh and unusual statement, the National Academy of Law and Social Sciences expressed his “deep concern” due to the attacks of officials and media addicted to the government against judges and prosecutors, he called for “the greatest efforts” to defend the republican system of government “that guarantees the validity of the separation of powers”, which he considered an “insurmountable barrier to any authoritarian conception.”

“The National Academy of Law and Social Sciences observes with deep concern the manifestations made by some national authorities and the media, which affect the prestige and authority of the Judicial Power of the Nation, made with undeniable political purpose”, begins the signed text by Roberto Enrique Luqui, president of the entity.

“These manifestations exceed the criticisms that any individual or institution can formulate to the judgments and other judicial acts, in the exercise of freely expressing their ideas. It is not the same to point out disagreement and the deficiencies or errors of the judgments, than to attack institutionally a Power of the Nation. No matter how energetic the criticisms are, they must maintain the respect and the prudence that corresponds. The grievances only generate resentment. “

Faced with faults and alleged irregularities committed by the judges, the institution recalls, “the National Constitution establishes the procedure to separate them from office, with all the guarantees granted by the defense in court.”

“The Academy considers that the public powers should make their best efforts so that the rule of law prevails based on the observance of the spirit and the purposes of the National Constitution, particularly the republican system of government, which guarantees the validity of the separation of powers as a core principle of the organization of the State“, continues the statement, in its strongest stretch.

“Within the framework of an institutional vision, alien to any partisan ideology or political interpretation, the Academy exhorts the different protagonists who are in favor or against legislation in judicial matters, to that the norms that are dictated do not deviate from the full and effective fulfillment of the constitutional legitimacy block“, continues the declaration of the academics of the Right.

With a careful selection of words, the exhortation nevertheless continues with more difficult not to understand warnings: “It is essential to ensure the independence of the judges, a central piece of the balance of powers and guarantee of fundamental rights aimed at protecting the freedoms enjoyed by all the inhabitants of Argentine soil “.

“The Academy reiterates, once again, that The Nation needs the full and authentic validity of the constitutional precepts. Both of those who establish their system of rights and guarantees, as well as those that regulate their institutions, and aspires to that republican values ​​prevail with the full conviction that, in faithful and complete compliance with the National Constitution, it harbors peace and harmony in social relations, as well as the insurmountable barrier for any authoritarian conception“.

The statement signed by Dr. Luqui is released under a climate of maximum tension between the government and the Judiciary. While the new Minister of Justice has already admitted his plan to displace the acting Attorney General Eduardo Casal and the deputy Rodolfo Tailhade dedicates all his time to attack the prosecutors who investigated crimes of corruption by Cristina Kirchner and her former officials, the president tried soften those attacks in a meeting with magistrate entities.