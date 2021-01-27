The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular to federal ministries and agencies regarding the ruling on the quarantine period for a federal government employee with Corona or contact.

The circular stressed the need for the employee who did not receive the two doses of the vaccine to perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every seven days, to ensure the health and safety of employees and their families.

On the governance of the infected employee’s procedures and contacts, he indicated the necessity of the commitment of the employee infected with Covid-19 virus, or those who show symptoms of infection, or who have a positive examination result, with the approved mechanisms of treatment and quarantine, prescribed by the competent health authorities, and in accordance with the following procedures:

If the contact employee received two doses of vaccination, then the quarantine period (according to the time frames specified by the competent health authorities in the country) will be a period of remote work, according to the rules established in this regard.

If he did not receive the two vaccination doses, then the quarantine period is deducted from his annual leave, if he has a balance, and if he does not have a balance, then it is considered unpaid, with the employee’s commitment to perform any tasks assigned to him by his workplace during the quarantine period, if the interest of work requires that.

The authority emphasized the necessity of the commitment of the injured employee, contact person, or employee who received vaccination against Covid-19, whether it is a first dose or two doses, to follow the procedures contained in the electronic mechanism for registering Covid-19 patients, contacts and recipients of vaccination, within the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”, provided that the human resources departments in the federal entities are obligated to follow up the extent of their employees ’commitment to this mechanism, and to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the information entered.

The authority automated a set of processes related to the governance of the pandemic response procedures at the federal government level, to assist it in monitoring and electronic documentation processes through the “Bayanati” system, as it completed the mechanism for registering a federal government employee with Covid-19 in the system, and recording a remote work request for employees in contact with And registration of employees who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

And the federal authorities called for the application of the sanctions guide when dealing with employees who are not committed to the precautionary measures.

She requested that she be provided with a weekly report on the number of infected employees, contacts, and employees who received vaccination.

It also announced a virtual workshop, to be held next Monday (February 1), targeting federal government employees; To explain the electronic mechanisms mentioned in the circular.





