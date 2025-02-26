In the absence of just over a month for the 2024-2025 rental campaign, taxpayers would do well in knowing all the deductions that can benefit and, in short, will help them to have a better result in the statement.

They will have to pay special attention to people who are paying a mortgage since before 2013. These taxpayers, if they meet a series of requirements, can benefit from one of the main state deductions of IRPF.

This is the Deduction for investment in habitual housinga deduction that was eliminated with effects since January 1, 2013 but that contemplates a transitory regime that allows certain taxpayers to continue benefiting from it.

Certain requirements must be met to be able to apply the deduction in the draft income. The Tax Agency He picks them up on your website And they are the following:

That taxpayers buy their habitual home before January 1, 2013, or from that date whenever they had paid amounts for the construction of the same before January 1, 2013.

That the housing in question constitutes the taxpayer’s residence during a continued period of at least three years.

That the taxpayer inhabits the house effectively and permanent nature within the twelve months of the date of purchase or completion of the works.

That the taxpayer benefited from the deduction for investment in habitual housing prior to January 1, 2013.

How much can you deduce in rent if you pay mortgage since before 2013

To determine the amount of the deduction, it is necessary to attend to the maximum deduction base and the autonomic and state sections:

The state section is 7.5%.

The regional section is 7.5%.

The maximum deduction base is 9,040 euros per year.

Therefore, the Maximum deduction would be 1,356 euros. For the basis of the deduction, “the amounts satisfied by the taxpayer in the year for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and expansion of the usual housing, including the expenses and taxes that have run in charge of the taxpayer, such as taxes such as taxes, such as on patrimonial transmissions and documented legal acts, VAT, architect and rigger fees, works license, new construction statement, notary and registration expenses or expenses Agency, “says Treasury.