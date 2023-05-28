The head of the Special Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts, Judge Muhammad Jassim Al Shamsi, said that some people have an incomplete perception of the inheritance, believing that it is limited to the money left by the deceased, explaining that this is an incomplete answer.

He pointed out that the issues of the estate are complex and important, and deal with part of them the rights of the heirs, as well as the money that comes out of it before its distribution, including the debts of the deceased that had the right of privilege, such as taxes and judicial fees, violations and fines, in addition to wills, whether fixed or disputed. Pointing out that the latter can be claimed for proof by all legal means of proof.

In detail, Judge Muhammad Jassim Al Shamsi told Emirates Today that when asked about the nature of the legacy, the answer comes to the minds of some at first glance that it is what the deceased leaves of money, indicating that this is an incomplete answer, as Article (274) of the The Personal Status Law refers to all the money and financial rights left by the deceased.

He added that the funds, as stated in the explanatory memorandum to the law, include movable and immovable, cash or property, whether it was in his hand at the time of death or in the hands of someone else, such as the agent or usurper, or the endowment yield that he has not yet received.

With regard to financial rights, he clarified that, according to the majority of jurists, they include everything that was established for the deceased in terms of a right related to money, such as his debts to others, and the right to usufruct such as leasing, lending, the right of pre-emption, options related to financial contracts, and in-kind rights that are based on money, such as the right to drink, pass, flow, height, and so on. that.

And he pointed out that the heirs have the right to claim all the rights that the deceased had in the hands of someone else who seized it, such as the yield of an endowment, profit, rent proceeds, or a debt in his favor that is not paid and that he did not receive from them in fact or judgment during his life. whether from the heirs themselves or others, and add it to the inventory list, and even file a lawsuit against the squatter if he denies or procrastinates, in preparation for dividing it among them according to their shares.

And he continued that, in return, debts and bequests come out of the estate’s money, so the division work does not begin before counting the debts and executing the wills and making sure that it does not take up the entire estate, in implementation of the Almighty’s saying: “… after a bequest that you recommend or a debt.” Surat Al-Nisa Verse (11).

He pointed out that there are several types of debts, including fixed and disputed debts, which are not settled except after adjudication with a conclusive ruling, including excellent debts that are loaded with a mortgage or had a privilege such as tax debts in favor of the government or unpaid judicial fees, as well as the value of violations and fines, all of which Avoid the estate’s money, then spend it on those who deserve it, and do not enter into the work of division.

Concerning the wills, he stated that if they are established by virtue of a judgment or evidence, money is set aside from the estate’s funds for the benefit of the legatee, and it is disposed of upon request. The Personal Status Law, which is required to be proven by all means of proof prescribed by Shari’a, in the face of those who deny it.