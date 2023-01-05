The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that the employee who obtained approval to grant him a sabbatical leave for self-employment will receive 50% of his total monthly salary, throughout the vacation period, provided that the bonuses and allowances related to the job are deducted, as they are not included in the financial allocations granted to the employee. Any allowances related to technical allowance, nature of work allowance, telephone allowance, or any other similar allowances.

The Authority specified seven conditions that must be met by the employee in order to obtain this leave. The first is that the employee has obtained a performance evaluation of a level of no less than 2 or its equivalent in his workplace, and the second is that the total period of service of the employee in the federal entity or in a local entity is not less than five years. (For the purposes of this clause, the employee’s service period in a local entity is acceptable for calculation, whether the employee has been transferred from a local government to the federal government, or he has submitted his resignation from the local entity and has been appointed to the federal government). The fourth is that the employee has performed national service or He has proof of his position on it. The list of seven conditions also included that the employee is not committed to serving his employer as a penalty of being sent on a study mission unless the employer decides otherwise, and the sixth condition is that the employee has successfully passed the probationary period, and that the employee fulfills any other additional conditions or controls set by the employer. Finally, an undertaking not to use electronic channels or means or others available to the employer to promote his economic project.

The authority stressed that the employee must continue in his workplace after obtaining the approval of the sabbatical leave for a period of no less than the notice period prescribed for his job grade, according to the contract concluded with him, and it is a maximum of two months, provided that all the tasks assigned to him are handed over to another employee within The notice period, and the notice period is not included in the vacation period. The head of the federal entity or his delegate may cancel or reduce the notice period for the employee, as required by the work interest in the federal entity.