Because there is no new cabinet for the time being, the deductible in healthcare was in danger of rising to above 400 euros next year. In 2018, the deductible was frozen at 385 euros, but that applied until the end of this cabinet term. So nothing had been arranged for next year. That is now about to change: the entire House of Representatives has approved a motion by the SP, in which the cabinet is instructed to keep the compulsory deductible at 385 euros in 2022.

“Time is running out,” SP MP Maarten Hijink said earlier this week. In order to freeze the deductible, the law must be amended. The House of Representatives and the Senate must have approved by September at the latest, otherwise health insurers will have too little time to take this into account when determining their health premiums. Now that the SP motion has been adopted, it is up to the cabinet to get the regulation through both Houses in time.

The cabinet will only make an official decision about the deductible in August, Minister Tamara van Ark (Medical Care) said. “But I see the signature,” says Van Ark, referring to all parliamentary groups that support the motion.

Watch a video about the deductible in healthcare below:

