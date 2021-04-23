MARUXA CAEIRO

Intense, long and cryptic, but also light, monosyllabic and diaphanous. Any statement and its opposite is valid to define the dedications. Some are an enigmatic message in a bottle while others are addressed to someone with first and last names. There are some that are poisoned darts and that saying lies in them, that revenge is a dish that is served cold. Others, however, exude nostalgia, pain, and are letters that the addressee can no longer read because the word remains, but we do not.

The dedications, that so often ignored page that heads the books, often make up the imperceptible watermark on which a story is printed. But beyond how willing we are always to dive into the lives of others, it is necessary to navigate the dedications aimlessly, without clues, because there is no worthwhile exegesis. These lines intend to dialogue with some of them and highlight what María Gainza tells in The optic nerve: that one writes something to tell something else.

I’ve done the best that I can

Some say thank you. Or they try. Because gratitude is sometimes a poisoned candy, like those lines by Camilo José Cela with which it opens Pascual Duarte’s family: “I dedicate this edition to my enemies who have helped me so much in my career.” But, in general, the bad slobber is left out of these beginnings that are a way like another to mention those who were close in the writing process. Thus, we give thanks for the company, the encouragement, the encouragement, the opportunity. But also to the foundational moments of life, such as the one recounted by the journalist and writer Gloria Steinem in the unique dedication of My life on the road:

“This book is dedicated to Dr. John Sharpe, a London physician who in 1957, a decade before abortion was legal in England except in the event that a woman’s life was in danger, took the considerable risk of helping an American twenty-two years old on his way to India. Knowing nothing apart from the fact that the girl had broken a commitment in her land to go out in search of an uncertain destiny, she told him: “You have to promise me two things. First, that you will not give my name to anyone. Second, that you will do with your life what you want ”. My dear Dr. Sharpe, I trust that you, aware as you were of the injustice of the law, will not mind if I say this so long after your death: I have done the best I could. This book is for you ”.

Sometimes, the dedications delimit a space from which everything else emerges. They are a stop on the road before reading and life begin. For me, the memoir Steinem’s is condensed into those lines and is actually called I’ve done the best that I can.

Eternal while it lasts

One of the most prolific sub-genres of thank you dedications is that of romantic dedications. An intimate act, a declaration of love, thus becomes something public with all the dangers that this entails. That love is eternal while it lasts, they also know it, in addition to the tattoos on the biceps – and especially the laser that later is responsible for erasing the remains of love – the dedications of the books, turned into a seismograph of the sentimental life of their authors. Thus, that vibrant declaration of love from the first edition fades in successive reprints until the final blackout. And it even happens sometimes that love flares up again under a different name in the last of the editions.

An even more dangerous case is that of intertwined dedications, a kind of correspondence between pairs of writers. On So strong so close, Jonathan Safran Foer stamped at the beginning: “For Nicole, my idea of ​​beauty”. Nicole Krauss, his wife at the time, responds in the dedication of The love story: “For my grandparents, who taught me the opposite of disappearing. And for Jonathan, my whole life. What happens is that the idea of ​​the beautiful changes, and what we understand by the whole life also.

There are dedications of love as simple as they are beautiful, that of Oriana Fallaci to Alexandros Panagoulis in A man: “Για σενα. For you ”, impossible to read detached from the turbulence of the story that both shared. Or that of Miguel Hernández to Maruja Mallo in The lightning that never stops: “To you alone, in fulfillment of a promise that you will have forgotten as if it were yours.” Or this funny and accurate Gillian Flynn in Dark places: “What can I say about a man who knows how I think and still sleeps next to me every day with the lights off?”

The family, that great support (or not)

But few lines as beautiful as those dedicated by Carmen Martín Gaite in Between curtains to his sister Ana María: “For my sister Anita, who rolled down the stairs in her first evening dress, and was laughing, sitting on the landing.” His older sister also appears in the chapter Guisando bulls from The Neverending Story. I read an obituary about Ana María and I remember some information such as that she worked as a proofreader at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, that she never married and that she took care of Carmen’s legacy after her death. Anyway, anything I have read about her is overshadowed by a dedication as fascinating as it is mysterious that summarizes the lives of two sisters in a couple of lines. And the dress, what was Ana María’s dress like? Carmen Martín Gaite never gave clues about it, because the most fascinating thing is the mystery, the veiled thing. Bewitching too, and with a hint of wickedness, is this dedication by Tobias Wolff in This boy’s life: “My first stepfather used to say that a book could be filled with what I don’t know. Here it is”. It is time for the questions: what did Wolff not know? Does that constitute an autobiographical novel? Yes, and the good ones.

For all of us

Although romantic and family dedications are usually very focused on specific people, there are them that appeal to all of us. For example, the Italian writer Nadia Terranova thus leads her novel Goodbye ghosts: “To the survivors.” And it answers affirmatively to the question of whether a dedication can be dedicated to all of us. They exist, yes, and I also think of one of the dedications that amuses me the most and appeals to me, this one by Laura Fernández in The zombie girl that speaks of schools and survivors: “To Carry White, who did not survive the institute. To those who did ”.

For those who left

Life goes away, but the word remains, that is why dedications are also glosses, a way of retaining what is gone. They pretend the impossible, conjure time, go back, cry out a heartbreaking “what if …” and permeate the pages of history with the bittersweet residue of conditionals.

In the world of cinema, despite the fact that dedications are not so common, those who left are especially present in the trilogy of death, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, whose first part, Dog loves, It is dedicated “to Luciano, because we are also what we have lost.” In 1996, Luciano, Iñárritu’s son, died a few days after he was born. It is difficult to dissociate the film from that phrase, from the loss, from the trail left by those we meet briefly and tiptoe leave to always observe us from that other place where neither words nor we arrive.

To write something else

In the veil of the dedications the ultimate intention of a book is hidden, that which even eludes the author. For example, Mother Ireland, by Edna O’Brien, it starts like this: “For John Fortune… well”. Well? There, in that adverb, the other story begins, but that only O’Brien knows. One always writes to tell something else, to give thanks, to survive, to hide, to shout what is not said, to achieve what eludes us. Or one writes, perhaps, to capture in the dedication one of his best stories, like this one from Grace Paley in her Complete stories:

“It seems fair to me to dedicate this compilation to my friend Sybil Clairbone, my colleague in the tasks of writing and being a mother. One fine day in 1975 I went to his flat, on the fifth floor of Barrow Street. And there I could see with my own eyes her two husbands, who were not satisfied with the eggs that she had made for them. After that we talked and talked for forty years. Until Sybil died. Three days before his death he told me, slowly, with the delicacy of a dissatisfied person with only a dozen words left: Grace, the big question is how we have to live our lives. “

Later, I keep thinking about the eggs Sybil made for her two husbands. In the “well,” or in Anita’s dress rolling down the stairs. The best stories are the ones that are not told: they are the ones that are always about to begin.

