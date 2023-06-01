There is no doubt that “the finger” in the PRI he comes in favor of the list made up of PAola Garate and Bernardino Antelobut the one who stole the show yesterday is the former municipal president of El FuerteNubia Ramoswho when going to register launched burning accusations against the national leader, Alejandro Moreno and against the senator Mario Zamora.

“The PRI is not anyone’s franchise, nor does it have an owner,” said Nubia, who came accompanied by the former deputy and former candidate for mayor of Ahome, Marco Antonio Osuna and before they turned off his microphone, he demanded that Mario take his hands out of the fight, if they want to repay him for the favor of having helped in the dismissal of Miguel Angel Osorio as coordinator of the Senate, “that they pay him in another way.”

nubian He denounces that he still does not meet all the requirements because the party’s national leadership is denying him the certificate of militancy and also that he is up to date with the payment of dues. She arrived backed by the powerful former CNE leader Faustino Hernández, who was also a candidate but declined in her favor. She demands that the election be through consultation with the bases.

Before, Paola Garate, when registering, she refused to be benefited by “el dedazo”, that her militancy is proven, “that they gave birth to her in the PRI” and that Nubia is her friend. Everything indicates that the decisions of “Alito” are not discussed, that he has the franchise of the party and it is only a matter of waiting for the new leadership to be formalized with the repercussions of the rout of militants that may arise.

Potpourri. Governor Rubén Rocha authorized another 130 million pesos to accelerate the return of the 5 percent savings for housing that are being paid to education workers, retirees, and pensioners. Already in 2022, it had allocated 270 million and so far 3,622 education workers have benefited from a fund that belongs to them, who have fought for years and almost gave it up for lost.

uas. The members of the education and culture commission: Feliciano Castro, Ricardo Madrid, Sergio Mario Arredondo and Manuel Luque invite the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Jesús Madueña, to discuss and make viable proposals on the reform of the organic law of the university. They say that they have always been open to dialogue and unrestricted respect for university autonomy.

Meanwhile, two new complaints were filed yesterday, against the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra and against the current one, Jesus Madueña, and against the purchasing committee, for irregular performance of the public function. Zero and seven go.

COUNCIL. In yesterday’s town hall session, it was agreed to make discounts of 100 percent on fines and surcharges for urban and rural property, on the occasion of the celebration of the 120th anniversary of the founding of the city of Los Mochis and 60 percent on fines transit, the donation of land was also approved to build the Technological and Polytechnic University of El Carrizo.

“The PRI is not a franchise nor does it have an owner”: Nubia Ramos, candidate.

We recommend you read:

How proud!: Chumel Torres “congratulates” AMLO for the homicide record

YouTube reopens the Cepropie channel, says it was downloaded by mistake

Another SRE official resigns; he goes to Ebrard pre-campaign

Ebrard announces Indian investment in Monterrey

#Dedazo #rebellion #PRI