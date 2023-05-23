Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/23/2023 – 11:19 am

Share



Students of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) held a symbolic protest this Monday morning, 22nd, in defense of the decriminalization of drugs. A green banner with the words “Decriminalize STF” (sic) was hung at the top of the blackboard in the classroom, where Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), teaches. The act took place in reference to the judgment on the subject that will be resumed this Wednesday, 24.

According to the faculty, the fact occurred during the Constitutionality Control class, which took place normally. On the same day, Moraes teaches another subject. During the second public prosecutor’s class, shortly after 9 am, the banner had already been removed.

Images of the track were also posted on the social networks of the Academic Center XI de Agosto. “We asked Alexandre de Moraes in the classroom about the decriminalization of drugs, a topic that will be judged by the STF,” said the publication.

Drugs for own consumption

Stopped at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) since 2015, the trial that discusses the constitutionality of the crime of possession of drugs for personal consumption will be resumed this Wednesday, 24, as marked by the president of the court, Minister Rosa Weber.

The discussion has been at a standstill since Minister Teori Zavascki requested a review of the records. Two years later, in 2017, he died in a plane crash. Minister Alexandre de Morais took his place and, on November 23, 2018, returned the case files for the continuation of the trial. Since then, the process was in the agenda queue, awaiting the resumption.

The STF judgment analyzes the constitutionality of Article 28 of Law No. 11,343 of 2006 on “buying, storing or possessing drugs without authorization for personal consumption. Penalties: I – warning about the effects of drugs; II – provision of services to the community; III – educational measure of attendance at an educational program or course”, according to the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT).

Three of the eleven STF justices returned in 2015: Gilmar Mendes: in favor of decriminalizing the possession of all drugs for personal use; Edson Fachin: in favor of decriminalizing the possession of marijuana for personal use; and Luís Roberto Barroso: in favor of decriminalizing the possession and cultivation of marijuana for personal use. It also established parameters to differentiate trafficking possession: 25 grams of marijuana and cultivation of six female plants.

Resource

The appeal reached the Supreme Court in 2011 and has general repercussions, that is, it will serve as the basis for decisions in similar cases in all courts in the country.























