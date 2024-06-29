STF published the minutes of the trial that defined as a user anyone who has up to 40 grams of the plant

O STF (Federal Supreme Court) published this Friday (June 28, 2024) the minutes of the trial that decriminalized the possession of marijuana for personal use. With that, the decision must begin to be complied with. The Court has now defined that anyone who has up to 40 grams of the plant is considered a user. It will still be up to the police authorities to identify whether there are elements that indicate trade. Possession continues to be an illicit behavior, but the proceedings will now be administrative in nature, no longer criminal.