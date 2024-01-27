Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Burkhard Blienert wants to “finally talk more, openly and honestly about drugs”. He is the Federal Drug and Addiction Commissioner – and a member of an association that wants to decriminalize all drugs.

Berlin – In January 2022, Karl Lauterbach set the course for a new drug policy. The Minister of Health nominated Burkhard Blienert as the Federal Government's new addiction and drug commissioner. Blienert is only the second man to hold the office after Eduard Lintner (1992-98/CSU) and differs fundamentally from his predecessors, especially in cannabis policy. They always firmly rejected legalization: for example Mechthild Dyckmans (FDP/“Cannabis is a dangerous drug”), Marlene Mortler (CSU/“Cannabis is banned because it is an illegal drug”) or Daniela Ludwig (CSU/“Cannabis is not broccoli”). Blienert wants to allow consumption. At the same time, he advocates a completely new drug policy.

Blienert for a “paradigm change” in drug policy

“I represent a paradigm shift in drug policy,” says Blienert in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. Specifically: “More protection, more help, away from punishment,” says Blienert. “It doesn’t help anyone at all to stigmatize something because it’s undesirable. That doesn't go away the problem. Addiction is not a stigma, it is a disease. And we finally have to talk more, openly and honestly, about drugs and addiction. I want to get there. It’s always an individual decision why people take drugs.”

The SPD politician is a member of the LEAP (Law Enforcement Against Prohibition) association, which advocates the decriminalization of all drugs. The association says drug consumption is a “matter of personal freedom.” Blienert's membership is currently suspended due to his position in the federal government.

Burkhard Blienert visiting the addiction help center in Essen. The Federal Drug Commissioner stands for a rethinking of drug and addiction policy. © IMAGO/Kai Kitschenberg (archive photo)

New drug policy: “Exciting to look at countries like Portugal”

Should other drugs after cannabis also be decriminalized in Germany? “We are now in the middle of the cannabis release debate. This is an extremely thick board that we now have to drill. We also have a lot to clarify socially. Nevertheless, it is exciting to look at countries like Portugal, which were early on in favor of further decriminalization. This helps us in Germany to have a constructive debate.”

This realignment should be more consumer-oriented. “You have to address the question: Why do people take drugs? Why can't they get away from it anymore? What is the trigger that makes many people become helpless and turn to stimulants or other substances that they hope will help them in order to seemingly be able to cope in our hectic world?

Burkhard Blienert in an interview with Andreas Schmid from IPPEN.MEDIA in his office. © Yvonne Reissig

Health policy belongs at the center of drug policy

These views are not new. As early as 2015, Blienert wrote down the “key points of a social democratic drug policy”. The goal: “From repression to regulation”. In the position paper He stated: “The goal of abstinence or a “world without drugs” has proven unrealistic.”

In the report, Blienert also wrote: “Health policy belongs at the center of drug policy.” Blienert did not directly call for the decriminalization of other drugs, but back then he wanted to “treat drugs in a differentiated manner and put the arbitrary separation of legal and illegal to the test.” It went on to say: “What is decisive is the potential for harm to the individual and society.”

Blienert wrote this in his role as drug policy spokesman for the SPD. He was one of the first social democrats to advocate a new cannabis policy. Among other things, he named the social clubs where, according to the federal government, purchasing the drug should be legal. But the law is currently shaky, mainly due to criticism from the SPD. Blienert can understand this, for example with regard to the protection of minors. There he generally wants stricter rules regarding alcohol and with cigarettes.