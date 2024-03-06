Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 14:38

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes this Wednesday, 6th, the judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. So far, there are five votes for the unconstitutionality of criminalizing the possession of marijuana for personal consumption and one vote that considers valid the provision of article 28 of the Drug Law, which states that anyone who buys, carries, transports or stores drugs for personal consumption.

In this specific case, the ministers are judging an appeal against a decision by the São Paulo Court, which upheld the conviction of a man caught with three grams of marijuana. The analysis of the case began in August 2015, but there were successive requests for review – more time for analysis. The most recent of these was made in August 2023, by Minister André Mendonça, who suspended the judgment of the case for 90 days.

Ministers André Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux and Dias Toffoli still have to vote. There is just one vote left for the Supreme Court to form a majority to allow marijuana possession for personal use. Ministers also need to define specific criteria, such as the specific amount of marijuana allowed for personal use, to differentiate the drug user from the drug dealer.

As the matter has general repercussions, all instances of Justice must follow the solution adopted by the STF when judging similar cases.

Find out how the ministers' votes have gone so far

In 2015, the case's rapporteur, minister Gilmar Mendes, voted to decriminalize the possession of any type of drug for personal consumption. Later, after Edson Fachin's vote, he readjusted the understanding to restrict the measure to marijuana possession and to establish parameters differentiating trafficking from personal consumption.

Current vice-president of the Court, Minister Edson Fachin stated that the rule is unconstitutional exclusively in relation to marijuana. He understands that the parameters for differentiating drug dealers from users must be set by Congress.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, current president of the STF, spoke out for the decriminalization of marijuana possession for personal use. He proposed as a parameter the possession of 25 grams of the substance or the planting of up to six female plants of the species. For the minister, the proposal is that the collegiate also discusses the setting of parameters, with the aim of differentiating possession and production for personal consumption from drug trafficking.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in his vote, proposed that people caught with up to 60g of marijuana or who have six female plants are presumed users. He explained that he arrived at these numbers from a study on the average volume of drug seizures in the State of São Paulo (SP), between 2006 and 2017. Gilmar Mendes incorporated the parameters suggested by Moraes into his vote.

The now retired minister, Rosa Weber, gave her opinion in favor of allowing marijuana possession and stated that the criminalization of the conduct is disproportionate, as it vehemently affects private autonomy. According to the minister, the mere classification as a crime of possession for personal consumption increases the stigma that falls on the user and ends up annihilating the effects intended by the law in relation to care, treatment and the economic and social reintegration of users and dependents.

“This normative incongruity, combined with the lack of objectivity to differentiate users from drug dealers, encourages the condemnation of users as if they were drug dealers,” he said. The new STF minister, Flávio Dino, who took over Rosa Weber's seat, does not vote on the case.

So far, the only one who has dismissed the appeal is minister Cristiano Zanin. The minister opened the divergence in the trial. For him, the amendment of article 28 of the Drug Law, in 2006, by the Legislature, was to decriminalize and not to decriminalize drug possession. Therefore, it would not be possible, through the courts, to change this option made by the legislator.

Zanin also considers that decriminalization would only be possible if rules were defined on how the legalized drug would be offered. Furthermore, the judge understands that decriminalization can worsen health and safety problems for the population.