According to Cida Gonçalves, the theme is not the main one in the Women’s portfolio; she stated that the priority will be to reduce feminicides in the country

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, said that it is not up to the portfolio to discuss the advancement of the abortion law in the country, but to the National Congress. She also highlighted that the main agenda at the moment is the reduction of feminicides in Brazil. Statements were given to UOL Interview this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023).

“[A questão do aborto] it is a discussion that will effectively take place in Congress. It is Congress that will debate, change the law and move forward. And I hope it does. The government has the function of complying with the legislation and executing”said the minister.

Cida Gonçalves stated that the role of the federal government is to ensure the right of women to legal abortion, authorized in 3 cases: rape, risk of death of the pregnant woman and anencephaly of the fetus.

“I am a minister, and my role is to ensure legislation. I think we have to fight to not allow women to be criminalized as they are currently being. But effectively it is not the role of the government to do that [lutar pela descriminalização do aborto]“he declared.

The minister pointed out that it is not up to her to give an opinion on ideological debates and share her impressions on the agenda.

“For this, we have a very strong women’s movement in Brazil, very fierce, which has guided both this issue and others, and has advanced many things. […] My opinion, as a feminist, at this moment, while I am a minister, will have to stay within the books of Simone de Beauvoir”he said.

Cida highlighted that the main agenda for the ministry at this time is to reduce femicide.

“The President of the Republic has already told me that the priority is to reduce the number of feminicides in Brazil. So, we need to have guidelines and recover what was destroyed”he stated.

“I tell my team that we need to work on the issue of femicide. Because for every 7 women who die a day, according to data from the Brazilian Forum, there are 7 bodies at the door of the ministry. The challenges that come up, I solve and work on. Because the country we found is very unequal for women”he added.