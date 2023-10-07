Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 11:30

Upon turning off the lights of her time at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber brought to the agenda one of the most controversial cases under the Court’s jurisdiction: the decriminalization of abortion up to 12 weeks. An ADPF, an action alleging non-compliance with a fundamental precept, was placed in the Plenary, had a favorable vote from the judge and is now awaiting the return of a request for review from the new president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, to return to trial.

The expectation is that the minister will accompany Weber. In 2019, during a conference at Harvard, he said that abortion is a woman’s right to sexual and reproductive freedom. “To be against abortion it is not necessary to defend its criminalization”, argued Barroso at the time.

The process dates back to 2017 and was proposed by PSOL. The main request of the action is for the Supreme Court to declare that two articles of the Penal Code – 124 and 126, which deal with “self-abortion”, that is, when a woman decides to terminate her own pregnancy – are not compatible with the Constitution and, therefore, let them be removed from the law. Article 125, which deals with abortion caused by a third party, without the woman’s consent, is excluded from the action.

The technical name for the procedure is non-reception. When a new Constitution is created, the laws need to go through a filter to see if they comply. In the case of Brazil, several regulations were left behind after 1988 – such as, for example, the press law – and others were accepted, in full or in parts.

The objective of ADPF nº 442 is that the two articles that make abortion a crime are left behind, because the Penal Code is from 1940 and the current Constitution is from 1988. It is like an analysis of constitutionality, but retroactive.

The ADPF’s initial petition says that articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code are incompatible with “the dignity of the human person, (…) the inviolability of life, freedom, physical and psychological integrity, gender equality, the prohibition of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, health and family planning”.

This is different from legalizing abortion. “Decriminalization removes criminal sanctions from an act, while legalization creates a regulatory framework for carrying it out in a safe and accessible way”, explains Yasmim Curzi, professor at FGV Direito Rio and PhD student in Sociology at UERJ. In other words, if the Supreme Court judges the ADPF to be valid, this does not mean that abortion will be available in the SUS, for example.

The most recent National Abortion Survey, from 2021, carried out by researchers from UnB, came to the conclusion that one in every seven women up to the age of 40 has had an abortion and the highest numbers are “among those interviewed with less education, black and indigenous people and residents of poorer regions”. There is no data on abortion in the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook.

Data from 2020 from the World Health Organization indicate that around 45% of abortions performed worldwide are unsafe and, of these, 97% are performed in developing countries.

What is an ADPF?

The acronym stands for action alleging non-compliance with a fundamental precept. It is one of the constitutionality control processes – equal to ADI, an action to declare unconstitutionality, for example – that serves to assess whether or not a law prior to the Constitution is in accordance with it.

What does non-reception mean?

ADPF 422 asks that articles 124 and 126 of the current Penal Code, which dates back to 1940, be considered incompatible with the 1988 Constitution. If the STF judges the action to be valid, the same procedure will take place as in the press law case, which It was published during the military dictatorship, in 1967.

In 2009, the Court understood that this legislation was not “received”, because it was more compatible with the current constitutional order. “The consequence of ‘non-reception’ is the same as that of unconstitutional legislation: it will be considered invalid”, explains Maíra Zapater, professor of Law at Unifesp and PhD in Human Rights from USP.

If the action is upheld, will abortion no longer be a crime?

Yes, but only when done with the pregnant woman’s consent and up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

What would ongoing processes and investigations look like?

If the Supreme Court accepts the arguments in the request, “ongoing investigations and processes must be closed. Criminal actions will have to be stopped and people serving sentences for convictions based on these articles (124 and 126 of the Penal Code) will have to be released”, explains Zapater.

A judgment from the Supreme Court can be valid even for those who have already been convicted because in criminal law there is a principle that the law most beneficial to the accused can be retroactive. As the STF is the highest Court of the Judiciary, the filing of cases should be done ex officio (regardless of request), but, as the professor explains, “if this is not done, it is the people’s defenses that will have to petition this in the processes.”

Why the 12 week limit?

Until 12 weeks of gestation, the fetus is unable to live outside the uterus and abortion is considered safe for the woman’s life. Zapater claims that there are judicial precedents based on these arguments.

In ADPF’s initial petition, PSOL argues that the 12-week limit is used in countries such as Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Mexico City (Mexico), Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana French, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mozambique, Czech Republic, Russia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

The report “Trends in maternal mortality from 2000 to 2020?, carried out by several agencies linked to the UN (WHO, Unicef, United Nations Population Fund, World Bank and United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs) raises complications due to unsafe abortion as one of the main causes of maternal mortality – alongside high blood pressure, bleeding and infections.

If the STF judges the action to be valid, does this mean that women will be able to have abortions in the public health system?

No. For abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy to be offered in the SUS, it needs to be regulated and legalized – that is, laws, rules, ordinances and regulations would have to be created detailing how, where and by whom abortion can be performed. ADPF does not ask for this.

Yasmin Cruzi points out, however, that decriminalization could influence regulation in the future. “This occurred after the decriminalization of abortion due to fetal anencephaly (ADPF 54), subsequently regulated by ordinances from the Ministry of Health, for example,” says the professor. In this case, the STF allowed pregnant women with anencephalic fetuses to abort and, after that, the procedure was regularized in the public network.

And on the private network?

Yes. “Decriminalization applies to the entire national territory, allowing private doctors to carry out the procedure without risk of penalty”, explains Cruzi.