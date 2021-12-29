I.In the traffic light coalition, cannabis approval is not expected anytime soon. There is no schedule for implementation, “The fight against the pandemic has priority,” said FDP health politician Andrew Ullmann to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “It is currently not a good time for a cannabis bill,” said SPD domestic politician Sebastian Fiedler to the Funke newspapers.

According to the coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP want to introduce a “controlled distribution of cannabis to adults for consumption in licensed shops”. This would “control the quality, prevent the transfer of contaminated substances and ensure the protection of minors”.

In the Federal Council, however, resistance to the project is emerging. The Federal Government is “going the wrong way”, criticized Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU). The release will “bring no noticeable relief” for the police. “To protect our children and young people, the police must still be active,” he told the Funke newspapers. In addition, during drug controls the police “must first check for all drugs and cannot exclude certain substances from the outset”.

“No state price control”

According to the FDP, the cannabis should be sold “primarily” in pharmacies. Ullmann believes that especially companies “that already sell cannabis for medical purposes” would be interested. State price controls are not provided. However, according to Ullmann’s ideas, cannabis advertising should be “very severely restricted”.

For the SPD security expert Fiedler, the price of cannabis is “one of the open questions with many unknowns”. He warned, “the illegal markets will try to use three influencing factors for themselves: lower prices, easier access, harder substances”. For Fiedler, too, a controlled levy means “that the security authorities must continue to fight the illegal markets”.