Exit from the Paris climate agreement and “Muslim Ban”: In the USA, Biden wants to partially reverse Trump’s policy on January 20th.

WASHINGTON afp | Amid the tension due to possible excesses during his swearing-in on Wednesday, the new US President Joe Biden has drawn attention to the political decisions taken immediately after he took office. On his first day in office, Biden wants to sign a dozen decrees to fight the corona crisis, climate change and discrimination, as his designated chief of staff Ron Klain announced on Saturday. Meanwhile, an armed man was arrested near the Capitol in Washington.

With the “four crises” corona pandemic, global warming, ailing US economy and inequality of treatment of people, there is an “urgent need for action,” wrote Klain in a memo to high-ranking employees of the White House. Therefore, Biden will initiate measures against this with around a dozen decrees on his first day in office.

Among other things, Biden wants to reverse the United States’ exit from the Paris climate agreement, decided by his predecessor Donald Trump, and to lift the entry ban against citizens from predominantly Muslim countries. The new president not only wants to remove the “most serious damage” caused by the Trump administration, but also wants to bring the country forward, said Klain.

Biden completed his foreign policy team on Saturday with the 71-year-old diplomat Wendy Sherman, who is to become the new Deputy Secretary of State. His top scientific advisor, the biologist Eric Lander, is set to receive cabinet rank – a clear signal for a science-based approach to anti-corona measures.

With 400,000 fatalities, the United States is the most severely affected country in the world by the pandemic. Around ten million jobs have been lost in the country since the pandemic began.

There was no mass protest

But Biden also faces the challenge of uniting the country. Trump and many of his supporters speak of a stolen election victory without any evidence. On January 6, the conflict escalated with the storming of the Capitol, the seat of the US Parliament in Washington, by Trump supporters. Five people died, including a police officer. According to the US Department of Justice, contrary to earlier reports, there is no evidence that rioters wanted to capture and murder MPs.

Massive security precautions were taken for Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. In addition to thousands of police officers, more than 20,000 national guards will be on duty. The area around the Capitol will be cordoned off. The authorities in all 50 states are also preparing for possible excesses.

The feared mass protests in Washington did not take place on Saturday. US media reported that only a few Trump supporters had gathered.

500 rounds of ammunition

A man was arrested Friday near the Capitol with a loaded handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition in his car. According to the police report, he had tried to gain access to the security zone around the congress headquarters with a fake accreditation. The accused protested to the after his release on bail Washington Postthat it was a “mistake”.

He was a security guard and came from the country, said the man. So he got lost at the Capitol and then showed the accreditation his employer had given him. He has a license for the weapon, at least in his home state of Virginia.

In addition, a man was arrested who had called for an armed reaction to expected protests in front of the government seat of the state of Florida. According to the authorities, the ex-soldier had published videos of himself with numerous weapons and actively recruited supporters to crack down on Trump supporters.

In a gesture of courtesy, outgoing Vice President Pence telephoned his successor, Kamala Harris. The New York Times reported that Pence congratulated Harris and offered her help. Trump is the first US president in more than 150 years not to come to the swearing-in of his successor.