Decreed the emergency due to flooding in Castellón, Valencia and Litoral Norte de Alicante

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat has established the emergency situation or floods throughout the province of Castellón, the northern coast of Alicante and throughout the province of Valencia before the current episode of heavy rains.

This statement recommends the closure of the circulation in Barrancos, Ramblas and surroundings, the suspension of outdoor activities and the suspension of school and educational activities, according to the Valencian government.

These recommendations will be maintained until the end of the declared emergency situation, adds the official statement made by the Consell on their social networks.

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has moved to the Castellón Emergency Coordination Center to monitor the episode of heavy rains that are affecting the interior of the province.

Mazón and the president of the Diputación de Castellón, Marta Barrachina, have participated in the Operational Coordination Meeting of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium that is reinforcing the Park of the Alto Palancia before the red alert level inside southern interior, according to the Consell.

The president has recommended to the population that follows the instructions, advice and recommendations that are being issued from the 112 service.

Likewise, from the Generalitat it is urged to avoid displacements, not cross flood areas and respect traffic cuts, as well as not carrying out activities in channels and their proximities, in addition to looking for high areas or climbing a upper floor if it is in flood zone, as well as following the indications of the authorities, and in case of emergency, using the emergency telephone 112.

The rains have already exceeded 180 liters per square meter in some stations of the Sierra de Espadán de la Associació Valenciana de Meteorologia (Avamet), such as Sueras, Torralba del Pinar and Alcudia de Vist, during this Monday, according to Aemet.

The red notice for rains is activated inside South Castellón and the Generalitat has sent this Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Suspension of classes

Some vlencia localities have communicated to the Department of Education the suspension of classes for this Tuesday before the alert for rains, as is the case of Segorbe and Tirig, in the province of Castellón, or Xàtiva and Domeño, in Valencia. In the city of Valencia, the suspension of classes in the southern districts for the rainy alert has been agreed for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The districts of southern Valencia are: Castellar-Oliveral, El Palmar, Perellonet, Saler, Faitanar, Forn D’Alcedo, La Torre and Pinedo. The information and guidelines will be updated according to the forecasts and data issued by the emergency authorities, as indicated by the Consistory.

In the case of Xàtiva, according to the Consistory, the closure of the outdoor sports facilities, the sports, parks and garden and the castle, as well as the activities on the street and for the elderly.

Municipalities of the zero zone

The Catholic University of Valencia has communicated the closure for this Tuesday of its headquarters in Xàtiva and in Torrent, municipality of the zero zone of the Dana, which has also canceled the classes for this Tuesday.

Also, other municipalities affected by the Dana such as Catarroja, Benetússer, Sedaví, Massanassa, Aldaia and Cullera have reported the suspension of classes for this Tuesday.

In the province of Castellón, Castellnovo, Vall de Almonacid and Almedíjar have canceled the classes for the afternoon of this Monday. Likewise, Montanejos, Alcora, Ribesalbes and Navajas have done it for this Tuesday, and Vall d’Alba and Wave for Tuesday and Wednesday.