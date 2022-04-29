Rate was 6%; cut aims to encourage national industry and commerce for the recovery of the economy

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a decree, on Thursday (28.Apr.2022), which resets the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) rate levied on inputs used in the manufacture of soft drinks.

With the measure, the tax on products such as extracts and concentrated flavorings used in the manufacture of non-alcoholic beverages went from 6% to 0%.

Decree was published in the Thursday (28.abr) edition of the Official Diary of the Union – here’s the intact (69 KB). The change in the rate took effect on the same date.

OTHER PRODUCTS

Also on Thursday (Apr 28), Bolsonaro signed a decree that expands the IPI reduction from 25% to 35% on automobiles, so-called “white line” appliances –such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and dryers– and other industrialized products. The measure will come into effect on Sunday (1st May).

The purpose of the tax reduction is to encourage national industry and commerce for the recovery of the economy. The sector believes that the measure can still reduce the prices of industrialized products and, in this way, contribute to controlling inflation.