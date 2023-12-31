Genoa – 2024 could represent the final phase of trawling in Liguria. In recent days the executive decree of the Ministry of Agriculture and fishing which anticipates by a few weeks the national announcement for the definitive closure of old fishing vessels dedicated to various types of fishing. For Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio the decree will provide reimbursements which will only concern trawling for which the EU has already limited the fishing days, according to the fishermen, bringing the work to the limit of convenience. The decree provides for a national investment of 74 million euros. Also for these reasons, many in Santa Margherita Ligure, the capital of trawling in Liguria, attracted by the new decree, could aim for a definitive stop.

“That's how it is,” he explains Augusto Comes by Federcoopesca– since the 1990s, the owners of older fishing vessels have been waiting for this opportunity from the Feampa plan wanted by Europe to reduce fishing effort, particularly for trawling. However, the criteria are more restrictive than what happened in the last century, in fact to access the full reimbursement it will be necessary to demonstrate that the fishing vessel is fully armed and that the crew is in compliance with the Durc, the document that proves the payment of contributions. We certainly will fewer jobs – underlines Augusto Comes – and a drastic decrease in the daily catch from trawl nets which represents 70% of fresh fish in winter and 50% in summer. We are ready to assist those interested in avoiding incorrect and therefore rejected practices” he added.