His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the supplementary grant for the beneficiaries of the insured and pensioners in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the beneficiaries of the insured and the pensioners of the Sharjah Social Security Fund Corporation who died a natural death shall be granted; Supplementary grant equal to the difference between the percentage of the pension due to them, which is paid to them by the Fund, and the full pension, given the full service period.

The government of the Emirate of Sharjah undertakes the costs of the difference specified in Article (1) of this decree, and the Sharjah Social Security Fund undertakes to disburse it with the pensions for the beneficiaries of the insured or the pensioners who died a natural death, provided that the disbursement is as of the periodic date for the disbursement of pensions for the month of May.