As many of you know, the initiative is in process with a Draft Decree amending various provisions of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection, regarding the substitution of pesticides in defense of the environment.

At CAADES we believe that the initiative to eliminate the use of various pesticides would have serious repercussions for the Mexican and Sinaloan production sector.

Mexico is one of the main producers and exporters of food in the world. Being one of the few industries with significant sustained growth in the last decade. More than 16,000 million dollars are exported each year of fruits and vegetables.

Sinaloa is at the same time an important producer and exporter of vegetables, as well as the main producer of grains in Mexico. The total volume of vegetable and grain production in the state is around 12 million tons that are harvested in 800,000 irrigated hectares and 300,000 rainfed hectares. The value of Sinaloa production amounts to approximately 3,000 million dollars each year, of which 1,000 million dollars are from vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

The initiative to reform and add various provisions to the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection in terms of pesticides could have serious repercussions for the Mexican and Sinaloan production sector. Since with the new definitions of Highly Hazardous Pesticides and the criterion with the precautionary principle, without considering the risk assessment, a large number of important molecules for the protection of crops in the region could be eliminated, which would put us in a situation of vulnerability before our competitors.

Under this scenario of change, the houses that market and formulate these agrochemicals would have to invest in the development of new products that replace the current ones. Increasing their costs, and what is more important, the approval processes of the authorities, both in Mexico and in the destination countries, could take more than four years. There would even be the possibility of the appearance of a black market and piracy of supplies.

According to the proposal established by PROCCYT (Crop Protection, Science and Technology Association), “Highly dangerous pesticides will be subject to the implementation of risk reduction measures after a risk assessment carried out by the competent authority. The use of pesticides or those substances or compounds that do not have the current registration duly issued by the competent authority in accordance with the legislation on the matter, and those that are prohibited in international treaties to which the Mexican state is a party is prohibited. .

CAADES agrees with said proposal, since risk assessment is currently one of the tools adopted by the most recognized national and international safety certification schemes.

The producing and exporting companies that are members of CAADES that have commercial safety certificates benefit from these tools to establish their preventive and/or control measures (procedures for carrying out their different activities, design of areas and facilities, use of equipment and tools). , training, planning, continuous improvement, among others).

Another important part of the risk assessment, by official provision, is that all agricultural producers/businesses must purchase and use only pesticides that are registered and approved for such use both in the country of production (Mexico) and in the country of destination. (USA, Canada, Japan, among others) as required by current regulations. For example, in Mexico the COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks) is the one who issues the Coordinated Sanitary Registry (RSCO) and in the United States it is the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). They must be used in accordance with label directions, including application rates, worker protection standards, personal protective equipment, container storage and disposal. (See NOM-003-STPS-1999)

Thus, we consider that the decree to the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection in the field of pesticides must consider in depth the aforementioned aspects and covered by current regulations so that, just as safety and the environment are cared for, care is also taken not to affect the production and export of Mexican food.