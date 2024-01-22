Zelensky issued a decree on the lands of the Russian Federation inhabited by Ukrainians, which includes 6 regions

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree “On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians,” in which he mentioned the lands of six Russian regions. The document is published on his website.

Zelensky explained the need for a corresponding decree is that “Russia for centuries has systematically committed and continues to commit actions aimed at destroying national identity, oppressing Ukrainians, violating their rights and freedoms.” Among the lands “historically inhabited by Ukrainians,” he names “Kuban, Starodubshchina, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchina within the modern Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions.”

The decree states that Russia is obliged to comply with international obligations and provide Ukrainians living in its territories with the rights to receive education in the Ukrainian language and its free use, provide them with civil, social, cultural and religious rights, access to Ukrainian-language media, the right for peaceful meetings.

In this regard, Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian government to develop, with the involvement of international experts, an action plan to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia, including in the above-mentioned territories, as well as to work on the issue of collecting and studying facts about allegedly illegal acts committed against them.

In May, Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin, during a meeting with the country's President Vladimir Putin, showed him a map drawn up in the 17th century in France. It shows the lands that were part of the Russian kingdom, Cossacks and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. At the same time, Zorkin separately indicated that Ukraine is not on the map. In response, the head of state noted that before the creation of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (UKSR), Ukraine did not exist in the history of mankind.

Putin also said that Ukraine has never had true statehood. According to him, starting in 1991, the republic “took the path of mechanically copying other people’s models, divorced from both history and Ukrainian realities.”

