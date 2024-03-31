Russian Presidential decree on spring conscription for military service published

Decree of the President of Russia on spring conscription for military service published on the official legal information portal.

“From April 1 to July 15, 2024, to carry out conscription for military service of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 years who are not in the reserves and subject to conscription for military service in accordance with Federal Law No. 53-FZ, in the amount of 150,000 people” , – noted in the first paragraph of the document.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 30.