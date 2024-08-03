Decree on critical raw materials. The expert speaks: “It will incentivize the “Mineral depletion of the country”

A decree law with urgent measures to guarantee the supply in Italy of critical raw materials for the green and digital transitions (today general discussion in the Chamber). In this way Italy tries to keep up with the EU, aligning itself to the European Critical Raw Materials Act, the strategy implemented by Brussels to ensure a stable and sustainable supply of essential raw materials.

A working table had already been started in the past few months with the experts of ISPRA (Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research), which had identified 76 mines active on the national territory. However, currently, only two of the 34 critical raw materials identified are actually extracted in Italy.

But what does this decree consist of and, above all, is our country moving in the right direction? To delve deeper into these issues, Affaritaliani.it interviewed Gianclaudio Torlizzi, founder of T-

Raw materials bill: Chamber ok with 172 yes votes, passes to Senate

The Chamber approved with 152 votes in favor, 70 against and 11 abstentions, the bill for the conversion of the decree-law containing urgent provisions on critical raw materials of strategic interest. The measure goes to the Senate for the second reading.







Commodity, the first Italian company specialized in independent consultancy on raw materials.

What does the Critical Raw Materials Decree consist of?

The Raw Materials Decree implements the European regulation on the Critical Raw Material Act, the problem is that it implements it badly. It fails to address two fundamental critical issues: first of all it does not deal with the theme of refinement. In order for an extracted material to be usable for industry, it must be refined and in the Legislative Decree no type of incentive for refining activity has been revised, except for some vague references. The second even more critical thing was the not having included the Ministry of Defense in the Technical Committeea serious problem as it excludes the Defense from this kind of activity.

Furthermore, the Defense amendment requesting a right of pre-emption by the State on minerals considered critical for the military sector was not included either. Therefore This Dl will achieve the opposite effect to that sought. Paradoxically, it will encourage the impoverishment of the country’s mining because the mineral that will be extracted will leave Italy and therefore we will have encouraged an activity that benefits multinationals without any kind of consideration for the country.

There are only two, out of a total of 34, raw materials that are extracted in Italy, yet we have 76 active mines on the national territory. How is this possible?

There are a series of environmental constraints that have slowed down the various procedures up to now. Up until five years ago, such an activity was not even economically advantageous, therefore the Legislative Decree is part of this process, that is, speed up and facilitate the extraction activity as much as possible. However, this is something that will benefit only the few foreign operators who are active in the refining process, who will be able to operate in the country without any kind of control.

In Italy we have mineral resources that are not particularly large, but we have them anyway. However, we could not benefit from it in the slightest.

If the decree does not act in this direction, how can Italy reduce its dependence on foreign raw materials?

The Legislative Decree will do nothing to mitigate this risk, so we must think about other tools, which the Defense itself is moving on in these months so as to diversify our sources of supply. Given that in Italy the effect will be the opposite of that sought, the only alternative is to look abroad for mining projects.

Which materials will prove most indispensable for our country in the coming years?

First of all, it is necessary to distinguish between the various needs. The main criticality of the Decree Law on raw materials is that it reasons in strategic terms only from the perspective of electrification. This is a big flaw because the strategy should go beyond the electric theme. There is talk of a future supply of raw materials that goes beyond the development of the electric car.

In short, the decree should have recognized that what is strategic for Europe is not necessarily strategic for Italy. A synthesis between these two needs should have been found, but this was not done. Today, therefore, we have scales of criticality of raw materials that diverge between those related to defense and those of electrification. For example, in the defense sector, some types of steel, aluminum and graphite are strategic, while lithium is not, which instead is a strategic mineral for electrification.

Although the EU has moved to increase self-sufficiency, the supply of raw materials is still at risk. Could this lead to geopolitical clashes?

This is already happening and we only need to look at the coups d’état we have witnessed in Africa in recent months, which mainly concern mineral-producing countries.