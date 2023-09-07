All to be redone for those who wanted to block the Euro 5 in northern Italy: the Council of Ministers today approved a decree which requires the Regions of the Po Valley – Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto – to update their plans for the quality of air. This will make it possible to enhance the numerous environmental measures implemented in the two-year period 2021-2023 as alternatives to blocking vehicles. Consequently, Euro 5 diesel cars and vehicles will be able to continue to circulate in Piedmont, as well as in the other regions of the Po Valley, until the autumn of 2025.

But at the same time the commitment of regional and national institutions for the protection of the environment and health is confirmed by the tripling of resources destined to improve air quality and by the implementation of measures aimed at reducing polluting emissions. As? With the coordination between government, regions and local authorities, to adopt effective and sustainable solutions to tackle the problem of air pollution and ensure a healthier environment for citizens.

Politics

The president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, expressed his gratitude to Minister Pichetto, who coordinated the complex technical work that led to this decree, and to the entire government, in particular to ministers Salvini and Fitto, for their immediate intervention to support families and businesses in Piedmont. Cirio underlined that the result was achieved thanks to teamwork, since the Region alone did not have the power to act. A law was needed by the government, which promptly intervened confirming its attention and closeness to Piedmont.

A joint effort between the Ministry and Arpa

President Cirio highlighted that this result was obtained thanks to the long and complex work carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of the Environment by technicians from the regional management and ARPA. This work has made it possible to enhance the effects of the numerous measures adopted in recent years, thanks to regional and national investments and the measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). In particular, energy efficiency actions were valued, since pollution is not only generated by vehicular traffic. The president underlined that these actions will be strengthened, since the Region remains strongly committed to environmental and health protection. In addition, the resources allocated to improving air quality have been tripled, and another package of measures will soon be launched to support families in buying season tickets for local public transport and to help businesses replace the most polluting vehicles .

The new measures

The councilor for the environment, Matteo Marnati, illustrated the measures already taken to reduce polluting emissions and anticipated some measures that will be implemented in the coming weeks. Marnati said that so far 704 public transport buses have been scrapped, replacing them with new low-emission vehicles, and another 749 will be replaced by 2024. In addition, regional incentives have been extended for the replacement of polluting stoves and heating systems, for a total of 9 million euros of investments. Added to this are the 110% superbonus interventions, which contribute to the reduction of emissions generated by buildings. Now, as requested by the government, the Region is ready to review the 2019 air protection plan in order to integrate it with alternative and more effective measures compared to the Euro 5 diesel block.