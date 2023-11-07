Decree of order is to take away the power of organized crime, says Lula

Guarantee of Law and Order started on Monday in ports and airports in SP and RJ; measure intensifies action by the Armed Forces

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (November 6, 2023) that the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree in ports and airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo is for “definitely take away the power of organized crime.” The measure came into effect on Monday (6.Nov.2023) after a presidential decree.

“We are combined with the governors, we are combined with the PF, Navy, Air Force, Army, with the National Force, with the PRF, we will definitely take away the power of the organization called organized crime. This was announced last week, it is already in operation”, said Lula during his program “Conversa com o Presidente”.

Starting this week, 3,700 military personnel from the Air Force, Army and Navy will work in an operation to combat organized crime at the airports of Guarulhos (SP) and Galeão (RJ) and the ports of Itaguaí (RJ), Rio de Janeiro and Santos (SP). The GLO should last until May 3, 2024. Here’s complete of the ordinance (PDF – 86 kB) published on Monday (6.nov).

The operation was decreed by Lula on November 1st as a response to the gangs that use the terminals to traffic drugs and weapons and to the wave of violence that hit Rio de Janeiro. On October 23, 35 buses and 1 train were burned in response to a police operation that killed a militia member in the capital.

The Constitution allows the president to call on the Armed Forces in cases where traditional public security forces are exhausted in situations considered serious disturbances of order. The minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) said that, with the GLO, the military will be able to do “of everything” to combat crime.

On October 27, Lula said in a coffee with journalists that he would not decree the GLO in Rio de Janeiro to contain the escalation of tension “as long as I’m president”. According to him, it is not up to the military to stay in the favelas “fighting with criminals”.

The PT member had also said that the last GLO experience in Rio, in 2018, was “face” and it gave no results. “We are not going to carry out any intervention like what was done a short time ago, where a fortune was spent on the Army in Rio and nothing was resolved. When an abrupt intervention is made, the criminals take a vacation. When the intervention ends, they come back”he declared.

