His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a decree-law to organize the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the headquarters of the department shall be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible by a decision of the Executive Council to establish branches or offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

The department aims to achieve upgrading the level of municipal work and provide the necessary support for its development by activating and improving performance, and supervising municipalities and their administrations with the aim of improving municipal work, providing comprehensive services, creating higher living standards for the population, committing to transparency, providing mutual trust and strengthening the relationship with partners and the community. In order to achieve its objectives, the department may exercise competencies that include drawing up public policies, developing its strategic plans and submitting them to the Executive Council to decide what it deems appropriate in their regard.

Its competencies also include proposing legislation, regulations and systems for municipal councils and municipalities in the emirate and monitoring their proper implementation. Preparing research and studies for the purposes of financial, administrative and technical development, advancing the performance of work and services in municipal councils and municipalities, and developing the necessary methods and systems to achieve the objectives in coordination with the concerned authorities. In addition to coordinating work and unifying systems, programs and databases between municipal councils, municipalities and concerned authorities. Coordinating with the concerned authorities in preparing, amending or organizing the organizational structures or administrative units of the municipalities in proportion to their tasks and activities, and submitting them to the Executive Council to take the necessary action in this regard. And holding periodic meetings of municipal councils and municipalities to review the developments and common topics, take appropriate decisions in their regard, and present the necessary proposals of the department to the Executive Council.

Its terms of reference also include proposing the creation, amendment or cancellation of fees for services provided by municipalities in coordination with the municipal councils in the emirate and submitting them to the Executive Council to take the necessary action in this regard. Resolve conflict or overlap of jurisdictions between municipalities. Discussing common issues between the municipal councils and the concerned municipalities in the Emirate and coordinating between them regarding services and financial and administrative issues, and presenting the necessary ones to the council to take the necessary action in this regard. Representing the municipal councils and municipalities before the Ruler of Sharjah and the Executive Council, listing their requirements, receiving reports on their performance and achievements, and submitting them to the Ruler or the Council for necessary action.

It also includes raising the needs of municipal councils and municipalities of equipment, supplies and devices necessary to perform their tasks for the Executive Council to take the necessary action in this regard. And the conclusion of contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after being approved by the Executive Council. It may seek the assistance of the competent authorities to obtain administrative and technical support, and it may seek the assistance of experts, consultants, and expert houses of expertise in everything related to its work, and it may cooperate with other authorities on issues that fall within its objectives and competencies.

Its functions also include representing the emirate in local, regional and international conferences and meetings related to municipal affairs. Considering complaints and suggestions received from municipal councils, municipalities and stakeholders, and taking the necessary measures in this regard. Cooperating and coordinating with the municipal councils, municipalities and concerned authorities regarding parks, afforestation, increasing the green area and cleaning beaches in the Emirate. And any other functions assigned to it by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council.

According to the law, by decree, the department shall have a head, to be appointed by an Emiri decree, assisted by a sufficient number of employees and experts in accordance with its organizational structure.

Responsibilities of the head of the department

1. Suggesting the general policy and strategy necessary to achieve the department’s objectives and presenting it to the Executive Council for approval or necessary action.

2. Supervising the workflow in the department in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, issuing administrative decisions and following up on their implementation.

3. Follow up on the implementation of plans, programs and projects supervised by the department.

4. Preparing the annual budget and final account of the department and submitting them to the Executive Council for approval.

5. Signing contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships concluded by the department.

6. Forming the permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the department and defining their terms of reference and work system.

7. Representing the department before the courts and government agencies and in its relationship with others.

8. Delegating some of his powers or authorities to other employees of the Department in accordance with the legislation in force in the Emirate.

9. Any other tasks or functions assigned to him by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council.