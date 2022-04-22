In live this Thursday, the president said that constitutional grace has support in the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in a live broadcast this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) that the constitutional grace granted to the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) “It’s a pacified affair”.

He said that the measure is a right of the President of the Republic and that all its reasoning is based on the jurisprudence of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. “It is a decree that will be fulfilled, because it is constitutional, as Alexandre de Moraes himself says”said at the opening of his traditional live.

Bolsonaro dedicated the broadcast to read 3 documents that supported the decree to pardon Silveira’s sentence, sentenced by the STF on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) to 8 years and 9 months in prison for attacks on democracy and the Court.

“Today’s live will be summarized in a single subject. I will do 3 readings and will not make any comments”, he said. In addition to the text of the decree, he read recitals and a document that founded the constitutional grace.

Before ending the broadcast, he said: “the decree is constitutional and will be complied with”. read on here the entirety of the decree (522 KB).

CONVICTION

On Wednesday (20.Apr), the plenary of the STF sentenced Silveira to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. It also imposed a fine of R$ 192,500, ordered the loss of office and the suspension of his political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction lasted.

The crimes in which 9 of the 11 ministers took support to vote for the deputy’s conviction were trying to prevent the free exercise of powers and verbally assaulting and threatening members of the Court.