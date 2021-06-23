President Jair Bolsonaro published this Tuesday (June 22, 2021) a decree that includes new forms of transfer of funds from the Union to the States, Federal District and municipalities within the Platform +Brazil. Created in 2019, the tool computerized the accountability of voluntary federal transfers received by local entities.

The measure should be published in the Federal Official Gazette on Wednesday (June 23, 2021). here is the whole (155 KB).

The so-called term of commitment and some types of fund-to-fund transfers will be part of the platform, such as the FAT (Workers’ Support Fund), Cultural Fund, National Public Security Fund and National Penitentiary Fund.

The government informed that the proposal has no budgetary impact.

“The measure allows the appointment of the members of the +Brasil Platform Management Committee to be also made by the executive secretaries of the bodies that make up the aforementioned Committee, in order to reduce bureaucracy in the process of appointing members, facilitating the process”, says the decree.

