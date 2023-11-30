The federal government published in this Thursday’s edition (30) of Official Diary of the Union Decree that promulgates the agreement between Brazil and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). With the agreement, the operation of the UNHCR office in Brazil is established. The agreement establishes basic conditions under which UNHCR will cooperate with the government, open and maintain an office in the country and carry out its functions of international protection and humanitarian assistance in favor of refugees.



